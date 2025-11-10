Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.42%.

Village Farms International Stock Down 0.3%

VFF stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $333.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.27. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,778,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 87,726 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VFF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

