Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 468.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after buying an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 289.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after acquiring an additional 760,201 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $172.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $180.54.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

