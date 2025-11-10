Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $367.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

