Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 980 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $824.75 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

