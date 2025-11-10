Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 104,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.