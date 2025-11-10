Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 68,386 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,386 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.