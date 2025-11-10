Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Enviri updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.740–0.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.260–0.130 EPS.
Enviri Stock Performance
NVRI opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Enviri has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of Enviri
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri during the first quarter valued at $93,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Enviri by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 396,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 111,359 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.