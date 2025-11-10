Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Zacks reports. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 7.93%. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $6.14 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,636.56. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 52.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.