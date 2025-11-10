Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 206.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 253,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of -699.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

