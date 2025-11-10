Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

