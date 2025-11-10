DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Zacks Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.69.

DraftKings Stock Up 8.6%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.40 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 512,181 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,013.97. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,924,000 after buying an additional 670,884 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,014,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,552,000 after acquiring an additional 458,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $362,554,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

