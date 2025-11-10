Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.7%

CRL stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.4% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

