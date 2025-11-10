Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 466 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,751,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,610,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $221.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.33 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

