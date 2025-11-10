Commercial Metals Company $CMC Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals comprises about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Commercial Metals worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4,372.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 759,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 742,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 734,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 666,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 539,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $58.85 on Monday. Commercial Metals Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.