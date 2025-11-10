Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for about 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Kirby worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 389,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 9.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,323,000 after buying an additional 107,240 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 32.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after buying an additional 224,999 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 69.3% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

KEX opened at $107.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

