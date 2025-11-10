Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $538.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $495.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

