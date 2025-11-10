S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NET Power Inc. $NPWR

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.09% of NET Power worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPWR. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 129.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 77,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NET Power by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 1,655.5% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.00.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPWR opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $755.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.28.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). Analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 786,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $3,241,747.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,973,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,760. This represents a 28.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,179,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,639,384. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

