Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Humana by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after buying an additional 557,175 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,664,000 after buying an additional 247,744 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,331,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $251.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

