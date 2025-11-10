Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 585.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $685.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.58. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $397.33 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.94.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

