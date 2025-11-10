S&CO Inc. Has $879,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,107.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 345.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 192,768 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $152.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

