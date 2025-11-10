S&CO Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE RRX opened at $136.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.