Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 721 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $310.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.51 and a 200-day moving average of $290.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.