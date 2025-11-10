Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $145,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 849.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.94. Tutor Perini Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $7,503,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,352,593.04. This trade represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock worth $44,824,931. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

