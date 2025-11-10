Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,251.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The company had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $33,415.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,604.45. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $951,046 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.