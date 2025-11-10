MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,311 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of MaxLinear worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 36.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Down 0.4%

MXL opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83. MaxLinear, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 42.43%.The company had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,849.99. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $1,765,272.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 131,959 shares of company stock worth $2,228,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

