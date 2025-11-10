Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,710 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cinemark worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $2,081,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 50.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter.
Cinemark Trading Down 1.7%
CNK opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Cinemark Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 203,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,840.56. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
