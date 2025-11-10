Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $77.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 252,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,422,772.90. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 332,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

