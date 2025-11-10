Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $179.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.17 and a 52 week high of $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.