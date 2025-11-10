Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,413,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.69.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $503.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.00 and a 12-month high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

