Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,045 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 161.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $2,464,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,214.84. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,081. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

