Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,105 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,105 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 99.34%.The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

