GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $42.97 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

