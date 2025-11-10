Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FrontView REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FrontView REIT by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 76,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth about $704,000.

NYSE:FVR opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,401.88. This trade represents a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

