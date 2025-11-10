Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Timonier Family Office LTD. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.19% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 86,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 855,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,011 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,936,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,985 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 493,704 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 21.9%

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

