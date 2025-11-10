Timonier Family Office LTD. Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Timonier Family Office LTD. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.40% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,525,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,191.4% in the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 439,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

