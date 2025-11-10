Timonier Family Office LTD. Lowers Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Timonier Family Office LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,345,000 after buying an additional 5,843,278 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,520,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,948,000 after buying an additional 188,685 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,031,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 384,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DISV opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

