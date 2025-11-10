S&CO Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,799,000 after buying an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.