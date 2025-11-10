Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

