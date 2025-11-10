Timonier Family Office LTD. Buys 14,906 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Timonier Family Office LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHY. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

