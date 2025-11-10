S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,027 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,663.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,027,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $81,927,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. President Capital upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.80.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,290 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $83.74 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

