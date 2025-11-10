Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASR. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $309.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $249.21 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $475.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 172,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 2,425.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 110,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

