JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 355

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 363 to GBX 355 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.

SBRY stock opened at GBX 343.80 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 223.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 360.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The company has a market cap of £7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.78.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current year.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

