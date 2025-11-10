Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s previous close.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viasat from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,991. This represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

