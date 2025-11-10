JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 627 to GBX 555 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 850 to GBX 785 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 805 to GBX 775 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 763.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 570.40 on Monday. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 474.50 and a one year high of GBX 827. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 744.39.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

