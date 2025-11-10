Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Barclays restated a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

