Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 608

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 628 to GBX 608 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 597.57.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 651.60 on Monday. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 767.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 634.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistry Group will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

