Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.