Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 target price on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.65.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Western Union has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,431.25. This represents a 23.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Western Union by 48.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,240,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,604 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Western Union by 821.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,170,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 3,717,589 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in Western Union by 55.1% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 10,366,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 3,684,366 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Western Union by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,329,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 2,140,167 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after buying an additional 1,835,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

