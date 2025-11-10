Generation Investment Management LLP Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,885,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,103 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 8.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Charles Schwab worth $1,266,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,866 shares of company stock worth $6,370,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

