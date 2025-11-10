Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5,231.4% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VO opened at $289.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day moving average is $281.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

